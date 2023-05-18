Maharashtra to experience high temperatures for next five days

The temperature in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, is gradually rising. From 9 am onwards, people in several districts of the state are experiencing intense heat. The mercury in Thane, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Solapur, and Satara districts is approaching 40 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of an impending increase in temperature over the next five days. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions and prioritize their well-being during this period.

Heat wave conditions have persisted in the state for the past few days. Numerous districts have experienced temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius consistently in the last two weeks.

The Meteorological Department predicts that the maximum temperature in the state will continue to rise over the next five days. On Wednesday, fourteen districts registered temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Amravati and Wardha witnessed the highest temperatures, reaching 42.4 degrees Celsius.

The current rise in temperature is affecting people's health, causing illnesses. To safeguard themselves from the sun, individuals are advised to wear scarves and handkerchiefs over their mouths and use hats when stepping outside. It is important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of pure water. Including buttermilk and yogurt in meals is recommended. If anyone experiences discomfort due to the high temperatures, it is advised to seek medical assistance from a hospital.