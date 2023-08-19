Maharashtra: Tomato price drops to Rs 60-80/kg in Mumbai

Retail marketplaces now sell tomatoes for Rs 60–80 per kg, a little decrease from the sky-high of Rs 160–200 per kg that has been in effect since June. Given that the new crop has begun to arrive from both south India and Maharashtra, retail prices are anticipated to return to their typical range of Rs 25–30 shortly.

According to a report of TOI, Rates of other vegetables have decreased as well, from Rs 100-120 on an average in July to Rs 80-100 in August. Coriander is available for Rs 10 per bundle, down from Rs 40, and green chillies are selling for Rs 100 per kg not Rs 200 as before, said a retail vendor in Malad. Cauliflower, brinjal, lady finger and french beans are all cheaper at Rs 80-100 per kg. Only gavar (cluster beans) and tinda (round gourd) are high at Rs 100-120.

The Centre on Friday announced to sell the key kitchen item at Rs 40 per kg through vans deployed by the two government-owned cooperatives NAFED and NCCF. As per the data, the average tomato prices in the country has fallen to Rs 96 a kg on Friday compared to Rs 140 a fortnight back.

