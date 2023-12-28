Maharashtra Tops in Attracting Foreign Direct Investment: Deputy CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amidst allegations from the opposition that projects are being shifted out of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has released data asserting that the state has attracted the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country. In 2022-23, Maharashtra received ₹1,83,924 crore in FDI, making it the top recipient in India.

Fadnavis congratulated all stakeholders for this achievement.

He further stated that in the first quarter of 2023-24 (April to June 2023), Maharashtra attracted ₹36,634 crore in FDI, and in the second quarter (July to September 2023), the state received ₹28,868 crore, maintaining its top position.

From April to September 2023, Maharashtra received a total of ₹65,502 crore in FDI, which is almost equal to the combined FDI of Karnataka, Delhi, and Gujarat. For the entire period from April 2022 to September 2023, the state attracted ₹1,83,924 crore in FDI.

Fadnavis highlighted that owing to the government's efforts, Maharashtra remains a preferred destination for foreign investors.



Allegations of Industries Shifting to Gujarat

For the past 1.5 years, there have been allegations that major projects from Maharashtra are being shifted to Gujarat.

The opposition has accused the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar government of taking Maharashtra towards a downward spiral by giving away projects like Vedanta-Foxconn to Gujarat. They have also alleged that the current BJP government is constantly trying to reduce the importance of Mumbai and Maharashtra.