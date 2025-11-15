Maharashtra Tragedy: 12-Year-Old Vasai Student Dies After Being Forced to Do 100 Squats as Punishment

Mumbai: 12-year-old student from vasai died after she was forced to do 100 squats. According to reports she was given this as a punishment as she came late to school. After completing squat girl's health deteriorated and later she died while undergoing treatment. This incident occurred in Vasai's Shri Hanumant Vidya High School in the Sativli area On November 8.

According to reports, deceased identified as Kajal with other few students was instructed to stand outside the classroom and ordered them to do squats as punishment. Kajal, driven by fear, completed 100 squats while others stopped at 10-20. The next day, her health deteriorated, leading to admissions at Aastha Hospital, then Vijay Lakshmi Hospital, and finally JJ Hospital for advanced treatment.

Tragically, she died on Children's Day despite all efforts. The incident raises questions about Shri Hanumant Vidya High School, which allegedly operates beyond its recognized 8th-standard limit, possibly illegally. Police have launched an inquiry and are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR). They have assured a thorough investigation into the incident, with all findings reported to senior officials.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 34-Year-Old Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Khandnal Village

Authorities will investigate and act on the school's violation of its recognition by teaching classes beyond its authorized level (8th standard), up to the 10th standard. An application will be filed to register a case against the school.