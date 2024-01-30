Maharashtra Tragedy: One Crushed to Death, Two Others Injured After Stones and Boulders Fall During Blasting in Panvel

A 32-year-old died and two others suffered injuries after stones fell on them during a blasting operation at a quarry in Panvel on Monday afternoon. There were no security measures at the site when the blasting was carried out, said police. The Panvel City police have booked a 53-year-old man for negligence, causing death as he carried out the blasting without safety measures.

Avinash Keshwar Kujur, the deceased, along with two others, was struck by stones in the tragic incident that occurred around 2 pm on Monday at a quarry site in Kundevahal, Panvel. The deceased was operating a Pocklain excavating machine when stones and boulders fell on him, causing severe injuries to his backside and resulting in his death. The two other individuals involved, Ankit Kumar Shah (18), a resident of Kharkopar in Ulwe, and Suresh Nirguda (27), a resident of Panvel, sustained head injuries. Fortunately, they are now out of danger.

According to police, the operator who carried out the blasting did not check the safety measures and did not alert other workers at the quarry. He was identified as Kulamani Gananath Raut, a resident of Gavan in Panvel. A case has been registered against Raut under section 304 A of IPC. “We have started an investigation and are also checking whether the quarry has all permissions for blasting,” said an official from Panvel City police station.