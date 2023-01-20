Green comet can be visible on Sunday

Aurangabad

The residents of Aurangabad will have the rarest opportunity to see the Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), or Green Comet on January 22 (Sunday), said the director of MGM’s APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre, Srinivas Aundhkar.

The green comet was discovered by astronomers in March 2022 using the Wide-Field Survey Camera at the Zwicky Transient Facility in California.

It visits our inner Solar System only once every 50,000 years or so. In January 2023, there was an extremely rare opportunity to see this comet with the naked eye. Earlier, when Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) or Green Comet appeared in the night sky, our planet was in a 'Cosmic Ice Age'. After this he will disappear into space for eternity, never to be seen again.

To see the comet, the residents will have to go out of the city. Centre director Aundhkar has requested the interested Astro-lovers to gather at Harsul T Point on January 22, at around 03:30 am. Further details can be obtained from the centre.