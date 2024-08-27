Maharashtra Tragedy: Teen Girl Ends Life After Alleged Harassment by The Accused Rapist in Satara

A 17-year-old college-going girl dies by suicide after getting harassed by a 23-year-old man from Satara, Maharashtra, who was previously accused of abducting and raping her last year. The victim, also from Satara, had relocated to Dahiwadi with her mother to continue her junior college studies. Her family alleges that continuous harassment from the accused forced her to take her own life, after which the police arrested the accused.

Police reports indicate that the two had known each other for six years. In October 2023, a case was filed against him for abduction and rape, resulting in his imprisonment for three months. After his release on bail, he allegedly began to contact the girl again, leading to further harassment. Tragically, she took her own life on Saturday, August 24, and the police arrested the accused on the same day.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Horror: 16-Year-Old Brother Raped 11-Year-Old Sister Repeatedly While Parents Slept on Terrace

Family members of the accused claim that he and the girl had run away together with the intention of getting married in October, but her family disapproved of their relationship and subsequently filed the abduction and rape complaint. The police have stated they are considering this viewpoint as part of their investigation.