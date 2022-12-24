Maharashtra: Two arrested in Mumbai for committing theft of 5 lakhs

According to the police, two people were detained on Saturday after they allegedly broke into a home in the Thane region of Maharashtra and stole goods worth more than Rs 5 lakh.

According to senior inspector Aviraj Kurhade of Crime Unit I in Kashimira, the incident happened on December 17 when a group of unknown people entered a house and took cash and gold jewellery valued at more than Rs 5 lakh.

A case was filed with the Navghar police station under sections 454 (housebreaking), 380 (theft), and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code as a result of a complaint.

The police identified the suspects, who were from the neighbouring Mumbai neighbourhood of Kurla, based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the official said.

According to them, the accused had at least 115 gm of gold jewellery valued at Rs 4.75 lakh and Rs 1.53 lakh in cash.