Maharashtra: Two dead after third floor slab collapses in Nerul

Two persons were killed and seven others sustained severe injuries on Wednesday after a slab of a third-floor apartment crashed to the ground floor of the three-storey Tulsi Bhawan building in Nerul Sector 6, Navi Mumbai. The building is close to 30 years old and was not in a dilapidated condition, according to officials. The incident occurred at around 9pm in the C-wing of the housing society.

“The deceased has been identified as Bhabaji Shingade and a labourer whose identity has not been disclosed yet. The slab of the hall on the third floor came crashing down. A total of 13 families stayed in the three-storeyed building,” said deputy municipal commissioner Babasaheb Rajale, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. NMMC commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “It is not a case of building collapse nor the building was dilapidated. There was some work going on the third floor of the building due to which the floor collapsed. All the 13 families have been shifted to our community hall in Nerul.”

The Nerul fire brigade had received the call at 9.10pm following which Nerul and Vashi fire brigade teams along with ambulances and medical support teams from Nerul Municipal Hospital and DY Patil hospital reached the spot. The teams rescued seven people and found two bodies from the debris. While four of the injured have been admitted to DY Patil Hospital, the other three were given primary treatment. Among the injured is Shobha Shingade, wife of the deceased Shingade.“The building is not older than 30 years. Only the slabs have collapsed and the rest of the structure is intact,” Narvekar said.