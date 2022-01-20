Maharashtra: Two-year-old dies after sweeper administers wrong injection

A two-year-old boy died at an unregistered hospital in Govandi in eastern Mumbai on Wednesday, after a sweeper allegedly administered him an injection meant for another patient. The Shivajinagar police are trying to trace the 17-year-old sweeper, who allegedly sometimes helps the nurses out. Police sources said the sweeper was a class eighth dropout. Police have also booked Dr Altaf Khan (29), a BUMS, and the owner of the nursing home Nasimuddin Sayyed (63), on the charge of death by negligence. Police inspector Iqbal Shigalgaar said that the incident occurred at Noor Hospital on Wednesday evening.

Shigalgaar said that they received information that the relatives of a patient were creating chaos, so, they reached the spot to find that two-year-old Taha Azeem Khan had died. Azeem, Taha’s father informed the police that three days ago, Taha had loose motions so he had been admitted to the hospital.On Wednesday, his consulting doctor Pravin Gangane was about to discharge him when the sweeper and another nurse were arguing about an injection. The sweeper then picked up a jab and administered it to Taha. The injection was, however, meant for the patient next to him. “Without the knowledge of the doctor or me, Taha was given the injection which proved to be fatal,” said Azeem. Within minutes Taha became critical and succumbed. “There was no mention of the injection in Taha’s medical report,” said Shigalgaar. After the police were informed, Taha was rushed to another hospital but was declared brought dead. “We have registered a case against the nurse, the doctor and the owner of the nursing home and are awaiting the postmortem report of the child to find out the exact cause of his death. We are making efforts to track the accused and arrest them,” said Arjun Rajane, senior police inspector of Shivajinagar police station.