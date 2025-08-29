Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Backs Maratha Protesters, Criticises Mahayuti Govt’s Handling of Agitation

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange is in Mumbai for hunger strike and large amount of crowd is their to support him at Azad Maidan. Former CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference and presented his stance in front of people. At this time, he gave a strong message to the government. Instead of asking the other ten people for their position, he said that they should directly talk to the protesters and solve the issue.

What is your position now regarding the demand for Maratha reservation? Thackeray was also asked this question. He said, "My position has no meaning now. I have stated my views then. When I went to the Antarwali Sarati, I had spoken in front of Manoj Jarange."

"Now my opinion is that they should handle this issue. They should resolve this issue. Instead of asking ten people for their stance, you and the protesters should speak directly," Uddhav Thackeray told the Mahayuti government.

Jarange praises both the Deputy Chief Ministers and criticizes the Chief Minister. Aren't you surprised by this? When Thackeray was asked about this, he said, "Ultimately, this is a matter of Jarange Patil. If he had had any experience from anyone, he would have spoken like that. But, if something happened; the ones he is praising now. He (Shinde) has also deceived him (Jarange) hasn't he? He was the Chief Minister for two and a half years, now he is the Deputy Chief Minister for a year. Why can't he be given justice? That's why this government is only going to toll-wagers," Thackeray also criticized.



When asked about potential escalation of the protests, Uddhav Thackeray stated, "These protesters are not terrorists, but Marathi people seeking justice during this auspicious time. They may feel that if the government fails them, Vighnahartya should resolve their crisis."