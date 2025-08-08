Maharashtra Unveils Mega Startup Policy to Empower 1.25 Lakh Entrepreneurs by 2025

The Maharashtra government has launched an ambitious initiative under its “Startup, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Policy 2025” to create a dynamic ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs. Central to this policy is the “Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mega Fund,” which aims to identify and nurture startup talent across the state. Around 30 lakh technically trained youths have been registered with the government. Each of them will be contacted via email to take an AI-based aptitude test. Based on performance, 5 lakh individuals will be shortlisted, and further assessments will help select the top 1 lakh candidates.

25,000 Youths to Receive Support to Launch Startups

Out of the 1 lakh shortlisted, 25,000 top-performing candidates will be chosen through rigorous evaluations, competitions, and hackathons. These selected individuals will receive technical support, financial assistance, and entrepreneurship training to establish viable startups. Speaking at a press conference in Mantralaya, Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha emphasized that the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS) will be the nodal agency for this initiative. The policy also envisions making Maharashtra the most future-ready and vibrant startup hub in India. The ultimate goal is to establish 1.25 lakh entrepreneurs and recognize 50,000 startups in the next five years.

Massive ₹500 Crore Fund and Government Collaboration Opportunities

A corpus of ₹500 crore will be created to provide loans between ₹5 to ₹10 lakh to selected entrepreneurs, in collaboration with financial institutions. Furthermore, startups identified during Maharashtra Startup Week will get direct opportunities to collaborate with state government departments. They will be eligible for pilot project contracts worth up to ₹25 lakh. To support innovation consistently, all government departments in Maharashtra will allocate 0.5% of their annual budget towards entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives. This policy aims to reach urban and rural entrepreneurs, women, youth, emerging tech sectors, and marginalized communities with equal focus.

Mumbai to Host Traditional Sports Festival Honoring Khashaba Jadhav

In memory of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, Mumbai will host the Olympic Hero Khashaba Jadhav Traditional Sports Mahakumbh from August 13 to 22. The event will take place at the Jam Saheb Mukadam Government ITI grounds in Kurla, where citizens will witness exhilarating performances in traditional Indian games. These include Lezim, Fugdi, Lagori, and Vitti-Dandu—along with others rooted in Maharashtra’s cultural heritage. Minister Lodha said the festival aims to revive and promote traditional sports that were once integral to rural and youth engagement in the state.

Wide Range of Traditional Games and Public Participation Encouraged

The sports event will feature competitions for both men and women in disciplines such as Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Lezim, Mallakhamb, Tug of War, Arm Wrestling, Yoga, and more. The goal is to restore the popularity of age-old Indian games like Shivkalin martial sports and folk exercises. Minister Lodha encouraged public participation and invited sports clubs and organizations to register via provided helpline numbers. The event is being supported by Krida Bharati, and aims not just at entertainment but also at fostering a spirit of fitness and cultural pride among Mumbaikars.

New Personality and Tech-Oriented Courses at ITIs from September

To boost employability among youth, 20 new short-term courses will begin at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from September 15. These include not just technical training but also soft skills and personality development programs. Courses in Business Analytics (4 months), Marketing Management (3 months), Production Management (3.5 months), Financial Management (3 months), and Behavioral Management (3.5 months) will be introduced. These offerings aim to bridge the gap between education and industry needs, providing students with a competitive edge in both job markets and entrepreneurial ventures.

Soft Skills and Service Sector Courses to Empower Young Professionals

Apart from management-focused training, ITIs will offer specialized soft skills programs such as Advanced Communicative English, Content Writing Fundamentals, Personality Grooming, and CRM—all with durations of around 3 to 3.5 months. For the service sector, new courses like Advanced Gardening, Electrician and Plumbing, Nursing, Front Desk Coordination, and Housekeeping Supervision will be introduced. These courses are designed to cater to the growing demand for skilled professionals in hospitality, healthcare, and residential services, ensuring practical knowledge and hands-on training.

Future-Focused Training in AI, EVs, Drones, and Robotics

Keeping up with technological advancements, ITIs will also launch courses in AI and Machine Learning (3 months), Solar Panel Installation (3.5 months), Drone Technology (3 months), EV Mechanics (3.5 months), and Industrial Robotics & Digital Manufacturing (4 months). Additionally, based on regional demand, ITIs can offer five customized courses. Urban areas may introduce Co-operative Housing Society Management; coastal regions may offer Fish Processing and Ornamental Fisheries courses; and agricultural belts may focus on Agro and Food Processing Technician training. These efforts are aimed at preparing youth for emerging industries and future-ready employment.