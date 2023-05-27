Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi to form alliance with Vasai strongman Hitendra Thakur's BVA?

Days after underworld don Jayendra (alias Bhai) Thakur’s acquittal from a Pune court, Milind Narvekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s assistant and the party’s secretary, met him at his residence in Virar on Thursday. The meeting has led to a buzz within political circles of a possible alliance between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), helmed by Hitendra, Jayendra’s MLA brother.Bhai Thakur and two others acquitted on Wednesday were facing charges under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) for conspiracy to commit terrorist act in the October 1989 murder of builder Suresh Dube at Nallasopara.

The Thakurs wield political clout in the Vasai-Virar-Palghar belt, close to Mumbai, and BVA has three MLAs from the area. Narvekar is the first political leader that met Thakur, after his acquittal.According to a Hindustan Times report, A BVA insider confirmed the meeting and said Narvekar chatted with members of Bhai Thakur’s family, and also met Hitendra. “Over years Narvekar has been in touch with the Thakur family. It was a personal visit, although the latest political situation in the state did come up during their chat,” said the insider. Narvekar however maintained that it was “just a courtesy call.

The meet called attention to Thackeray’s desire to form alliances with smaller parties – such as the Peasants and Workers Party of India and Raju Shetti led Swabhiman Paksha -- ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Speculations are rife that the Sena (UBT) chief is likely to invite BVA to join the three-party opposition coalition, MVA.In the 2019 assembly elections, the BVA won three seats. Hitendra was elected from the Vasai constituency, his son Kshitij from Nallasopara and Rajesh Patil from Boisar constituency – all in Palghar district. The BVA also once ruled the Vasai-Virar municipal body. With coalitions ruling Maharashtra since 1995, the BVA has always been in demand.The party had supported the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray in 2019. However, after the split in Sena and collapse of the Thackeray government, BVA leaned towards the ruling alliance. Speaking about Thursday’s meeting, a senior Sena leader said, “It is true that we are exploring options to add smaller parties to strengthen MVA, but it is too early to say anything about the BVA.”