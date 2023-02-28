Maharashtra: Warehouse worker killed after his motorcycle rams into truck in Nagpur city

A warehouse worker was killed after he lost control over his motorcycle which rammed into a stationary container truck on the service road in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The truck driver was arrested on the charge of causing death by negligence.

The incident occurred on late Monday night when Praveen Sute (29) was riding motorcycle, and apparently failed to notice the truck on the service road. He suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College & Hospital where doctors declared him dead, a police official said.