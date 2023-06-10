Maharashtra: Warkaris brief sit-in stage protest for extra MSRTC buses to Pune

Warkaris (followers of Lord Vithoba) staged a brief sit-in protest at Latur seeking extra buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to Pune, where they were travelling for the Ashadi Vari event, an official said.

A large number of warkaris from Latur left for Dehu-Alandi on Friday and the buses were overcrowded, said Hanumant Chapte, head of the Latur bus station. Three buses were being operated every half an hour on Latur-Pune route, but warkaris were unable to get seats in these buses and they requested the authorities to arrange for extra buses, he said.

When they did not get a favourable reply, the warkaris staged a sit-in protest around 10 pm at the bus station, the official said. Taking cognisance of the protest, the MSRTC arranged for five extra buses to Pune, following which the agitation ended around midnight, he added.