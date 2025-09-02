Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 8 Districts Including Pune, Satara and Kolhapur for Next Few Days

Maharashtra is experience moderate to heavy rainfall in last month, but from past few days intensity of rainfall has been reduced. However IMD has issued orange alert for eight district in coming days, these include districts in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Vidarbha.

According to information a low pressure area is forming in the Bay of West Bengal, and due to its influence, the intensity of rains will increase in Maharashtra. On Tuesday September 2, there will be heavy rain in two districts of Vidarbha, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur. While there will be heavy rain in some places in Konkan, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts. Heavy rains are also expected in Hingoli, Nanded in Marathwada.

Orange alert for eight districts including Pune, Nashik

Heavy rain is expected On Wednesday September 3 in some places of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Chandrapur, Gondia. These districts have been issued an orange alert by the Meteorological Department. Heavy rain is expected at some places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Jalna, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli.

Heavy rain is forecast for the Konkan coast and Western Ghats on Thursday, September 4th. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara districts. Heavy rains are also expected in Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Amravati districts, with thundershowers predicted for the rest of the state.