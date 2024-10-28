Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Pune and Other Districts as Rainfall and Thunderstorms Likely from October 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several districts of Maharashtra, including Pune from October 29 to 31, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at

isolated places.

IMD issued a Yellow alert on October 29 for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Ghats of Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Yavatmal.

Yellow alert on October 30 for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Ghats of Kolhapur, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha and Yavatmal.

Mumbai Weather Update

After the heavy rains in the first, Mumbai witnessed dry weather. IMD, in its October 27 bulletin, predicted a clear sky for Mumbai city and its suburbs. The city's temperature is reported at 29 degrees Celsius today, with a low of 23 degrees Celsius and a high of 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is 73 per cent, and the wind is blowing at 8 kmph.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Parts of Mumbai city wake up to a layer of smog lingering in the air, as the overall air quality deteriorates.



Visuals from BKC pic.twitter.com/Ujf03rcR9P — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Several areas in Maharashtra's capital city saw heavy smog in the sky on Monday morning as the city's overall air quality (AQI) deteriorated. According to the CPCB, the 'poor' AQI category can lead to breathing problems for many people over a long period of time.