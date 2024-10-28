Mumbai Weather Update: Layer of Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates (Watch Video)

Mumbai residents woke up to a thick layer of smog today as the city’s air quality plummeted, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 357, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Authorities advise everyone, especially children and people with respiratory issues like asthma, to remain indoors, while others are encouraged to limit outdoor activities.

The use of masks and air purifying devices is recommended for added protection. Staying informed of the AQI helps residents make better decisions for their well-being while planning daily activities.

Watch:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai city wake up to a layer of smog lingering in the air, as the overall air quality deteriorates.



Visuals around Bandra Reclamation this morning. pic.twitter.com/04xqFvml6v — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Also Read| Scuffle Erupts Between NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad and State Minority VP Yunus Shaikh in Mumbra Over Election Manifesto (Watch Video).

The predicted temperature in Mumbai for October 28, 2024, is 28.15°C, with an expected range from a low of 25.99°C to a high of 29.68°C. Relative humidity stands at 69%, and wind speeds are recorded at 69 km/h. The sun rose at 6:37 AM and will set at 6:07 PM.

Mumbai is forecasted to experience temperatures ranging from a low of 27.61°C to a high of 29.57°C on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, with humidity levels expected to be around 67%.

