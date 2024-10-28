Scuffle Erupts Between NCP-SP Leader Jitendra Awhad and State Minority VP Yunus Shaikh in Mumbra Over Election Manifesto (Watch Video)

A scuffle broke out between Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Jitendra Awhad and NCP-SP Maharashtra Minority Vice President Yunus Shaikh over the party's election manifesto book on Sunday evening, October 27.

Party Minority Vice President Yunus Shaikh said that his disappointment was not with the NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar but with the party's Minority President Shameem Khan, and it will remain so.

Scuffle Between Jitendra Awhad and Yunus Shaikh in Mumbra

#WATCH | Mumbra, Maharashtra: NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad and party's state Minority Vice President Yunus Shaikh got into a scuffle over the party's election manifesto book. (27.10) pic.twitter.com/YDFaORzWFq — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Also Read | Swara Bhaskar’s Husband Fahad Ahmad Joins NCP (SP), To Contest Against Sana Malik From Anushakti Nagar in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

"We are calm because of the elections and will work for the people but my dispute with Shameem Khan has just begun... Jitendra Ahwad has assured that a new book will be released... I have got into a clash with Jitendra Ahwad nearly four times now but I always back off thinking about his good work for my community and the development of Mumbra." Yunus Shaikh added further.