Swara Bhaskar’s Husband Fahad Ahmad Joins NCP (SP), To Contest Against Sana Malik From Anushakti Nagar in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video)

Fahad Ahmad, husband of actress Swara Bhaskar, has officially joined the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and will contest from the Anushakti Nagar constituency in the upcoming assembly elections. He will face off against Sana Malik, the daughter of MLA Nawab Malik, who is representing Ajit Pawar’s faction.

The announcement was made by NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil as part of the party's third list of candidates for the upcoming elections. "Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. People want us to give a chance to such leaders. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency," he said.

This list includes nine nominees and also features candidates from the Beed district, including those from Majalgaon and Parli.

The latest list of NCP candidates is as follows:

Karanja - Gyayak Patni Hinganghat - Atul Wandile Hingna - Ramesh Bang Anushakti Nagar - Fahad Ahmad Chinchwad - Rahul Kalate Bhosari - Ajit Gavhane Majalgaon - Mohan Bajirao Jagtap Parli - Rajesaheb Deshmukh Mohol - Siddhi Ramesh Kadam

The Congress, along with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners—the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Sharad Pawar—has decided to contest 85 seats each. The remaining 23 of the 288 constituencies will be allotted based on further discussions within the alliance.

The nomination process for all 288 assembly seats is underway. Polling will take place on November 20 and results to be declared on November 23.