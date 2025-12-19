Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Temperature Drop on Saturday; Several Regions May Dip Below 10°C

Met department has issued cold wave alert for several districts of Maharashtra for Saturday, December 20, 2025. Many parts are likely to experience temp below 10 degree Celsius for next few days. Most affected area due to North Maharashtra and eastern Vidarbha. IMD expected chilly weather persist across the state for the coming days. Minimum temperatures in Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are expected to drop below 10°C on December 20.

Mumbai is experiencing milder cold weather compared to other parts of Maharashtra. The city is expected to have clear skies with a high of 33°C and a low of 18°C. The Konkan region will also have warmer daytime temperatures. However, western Maharashtra is experiencing significant cold. Pune is expected to have a high of 19°C and a low of 9°C, with fog during the day. Other districts in western Maharashtra are also seeing a drop in temperature.

Tomorrow Mumbai will be near 19-20°C. After next 24 hours the weather will get cooler throughout the week, heading to 15-16°C. 🥶📉 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 7, 2025

Marathwada remains cold, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar expecting highs of 30°C and lows of 11°C under clear skies. Beed and other districts recorded sub-10°C minimums, especially at night. North Maharashtra experienced a significant temperature drop; Nashik anticipates highs of 30°C and lows around 10°C with clear weather. Ahilyanagar and Nashik reported temperatures as low as 7°C, advising residents to take precautions.

Also Read: Winter Season: Struggling With Cold and Flu? These 5 Foods Can Boost Your Immunity

Vidarbha also remains cold. Nagpur forecasts highs of 29°C and lows of 11°C with mostly clear skies. Amaravati, Gondia, and Nagpur all reported minimums below 10°C. The IMD predicts continued temperature declines in the coming days.