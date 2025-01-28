Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Temperature Rise, Heatwave Conditions to Intensify

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra's minimum temperature over the next 24 hours, along with an increase in the maximum temperature. As a result, heatwave conditions are likely to intensify across the state.

With the cold wave receding, temperatures have surged, marking a shift in weather patterns. For the past few days, the state has experienced chilly mornings followed by warm afternoons. However, changing weather conditions in southern and northern states are now influencing Maharashtra's climate, leading to further fluctuations.

The minimum temperature dropped across most parts of Maharashtra in the morning, signaling the subsidence of the cold wave. However, the heatwave persists, with a slight rise in maximum temperatures recorded.

Minimum Temperatures Across Maharashtra:

Ahilyanagar: 12.9°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 16.1°C

Beed: 17°C

Hingoli: 11.8°C

Jalna: 17.5°C

Latur: 19.8°C

Nandurbar: 20.1°C

Palghar: 21.3°C

Pune: 13°C to 17.9°C

Ratnagiri: 19.2°C

Solapur: 18.8°C

Mumbai (Santacruz): 21.8°C

Two distinct western cyclones have formed over the western Himalayan region, creating rain-fed conditions in northern states over the next four days. Simultaneously, the southwest monsoon continues to bring heavy rainfall to southern states. The IMD has forecast temperature fluctuations across the country in the coming five days.