Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai Today; Orange Alert for Raigad and Thane

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai until July 23, 2024, as heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected for the next three days. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad and Thane districts in Maharashtra.

IMD predicted moderate to heavy rain with a possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated areas across Mumbai and its suburbs today. Meanwhile orange alert has been issued for Ratnagiri district and yellow alert for Sindhudurg as heavy rainfall likely at some places.

Other districts in Maharashtra, like Nasik, Sholapur, Sangli and Nandurbar have been issued a green alert predicting light to moderate rain.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

Active monsoon conditions expected over most Maharashtra

High Tide Warning:

The weather department also issued a high tide warning of 4.44 meters at 12:10 PM today (July 21).

The Regional Weather Observatory at Santacruz recorded 52.3 mm of rainfall, while the Colaba Observatory recorded 20.6 mm. Byculla station in Mumbai recorded the highest rainfall, 56.5 mm, while Palghar district's Krishi Vigyan Kendra recorded the lowest rainfall, 10 mm.

Thane district's Thane Belapur Industrial Association (TBIA) recorded 29 mm of rainfall, while Mira Road station recorded 30 mm.