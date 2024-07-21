Guru Purnima 2024: Dry Day in Maharashtra as Liquor Sale Banned in Shops, Bars and Restaurants on July 21

Maharashtra is observing a completely dry day today (July 21) on the occasion of Guru Purnima. All liquor shops across the state, including Mumbai, will remain closed.

The state government has enforced this prohibition to allow for peaceful celebrations of the religious festival. No alcohol will be sold in bars, liquor shops and restaurants. The dry day is expected to remain in effect for the entire day.

The day is also observed as Guru Purnima by both Buddhists and Hindus as a day to mark reverence to their Gurus. So, on this auspicious day, you can express your gratitude to all those in your life who have served as your teachers. Parents, teachers, mentors, and elders who have guided you deserve to be honoured and remembered on this special day.