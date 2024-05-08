Maharashtra Weather Update: Unseasonal Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted to Persist Across Marathwada and Vidarbha Regions Until May 11

While people were reeling under the heat wave, East Vidarbha received heavy unseasonal rain and hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday evening. Orchards, livestock, and houses were damaged.

Also Read | Hyderabad Rains: 7 Killed In After Wall Collapses in Bachupally

On Tuesday, the temperature in many cities in the state was above 40 degrees Celsius. Even in Vidarbha, the mercury was as high as 44 degrees Celsius. Even in the city, which was going to polls in the third phase, the crowd of voters had reduced due to the temperature around noon. Meanwhile, east Vidarbha has been hit by a hailstorm.

In Nagpur city, trees were uprooted, power lines were broken and tins were also blown away due to the storm. There were also hailstorms in North and East Nagpur. A bull pair was killed in Bhivapur taluka and a bull in Ramtek taluka after being struck by lightning.

The evening rains brought some respite to the residents from the day's heat. Bhamragad taluka of Gadchiroli also received unseasonal rains on Monday night. Etapalli Taluka also received heavy rainfall. Crops were also damaged by the storm. Chandrapur district also received unseasonal rains due to lightning.

Prediction for the next 5 days

According to the Meteorological Department, unseasonal rains with thunderstorms will continue in Marathwada, including Vidarbha, for the next five days till May 11. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places in Akola, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, and Nanded, Latur, and Hingoli districts on Tuesday.