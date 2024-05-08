Hyderabad Rains: 7 Killed In After Wall Collapses in Bachupally

A fatal incident unfolded in the Bachupally area, where a retaining wall at an under-construction apartment collapsed due to heavy rains, resulting in the tragic loss of seven lives, including that of a four-year-old child. Police authorities disclosed on Wednesday that the victims were migrant workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The devastating event occurred on Tuesday evening, underscoring the dangers posed by the inclement weather and raising concerns about construction safety measures. Their bodies were recovered early on Wednesday from under the debris using an excavator, police said.

Heavy rain lashed the city and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday throwing the life out of gear in some parts.

Numerous areas across the city experienced waterlogging, causing traffic congestion. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials reported that Disaster Relief Force (DRF) teams were mobilized to address the situation, focusing on clearing water stagnation and removing fallen trees from different locations within the city.

