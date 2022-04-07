Maharashtra will not bow down before Central agencies like ED, NCB: Sanjay Raut

Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's properties in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case. ED seized Sanjay Raut's assets in Alibag and Mumbai. After that, Sanjay Raut arrived in Mumbai from Delhi today. At that time, he was given a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport. Shiv Sena MLAs and activists were present in large numbers at the airport. This time Shiv Sainiks welcomed Raut by playing drums.

Raut also interacted with the media at the airport. He said, "Those who've announced a war against us & Maharashtra, I want to tell them that we're ready. Maharashtra will continue to stand tall before Central agencies like ED, NCB etc. A time will come when you'll have to bow down on your knees before us."

