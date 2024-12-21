Maharashtra Winter Forecast: IMD Predicts Cold Wave Till December 24; Rain Likely in Konkan Region

Maharashtra continues to experience fluctuating weather, with temperatures in several districts dipping below 10 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast slight temperature variations in the coming days but warned that the cold wave conditions will persist. Additionally, isolated rainfall is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra regions, according to the IMD.

The IMD has predicted that cold wave conditions will continue across Maharashtra until December 24. From December 25 to December 29, temperatures are expected to rise briefly before the cold wave returns. On Friday, December 20, Parbhani, Niphad, Ahilyanagar, and Nanded recorded the lowest temperatures in the state.

Mercury Dips Below 10°C in Several Districts

In Maharashtra, the minimum temperature dropped below 10 degrees Celsius in multiple districts, including Dhule, Parbhani, Niphad, Ahilyanagar, Nanded, Nashik, Pune, Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Gondia, Bhandara, and Wardha.

Rain Likely in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra

Another spell of rainfall is expected in Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, with four to five districts likely to experience showers today, December 21. According to forecasts, the state may receive rainfall between December 21 and December 26.