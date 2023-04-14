Maharashtra: Woman being sent to UAE to join flesh trade

A 25-year-old woman who was allegedly being sent to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join a sex racket has been rescued following a raid in Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said.

The victim's mother and brother had taken Rs 50,000 to send her to join a sex racket there. We were tipped off by an NGO. The two have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

In an similar incident, Police have rescued two women, who were allegedly pushed into flesh trade, and arrested their female agent in suburban Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Acting on specific information, a team of personnel from the enforcement cell of the Mumbai crime branch on Thursday raided a hotel on Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, he said. During the raid, the team rescued two women, who were forced into prostitution, he said.