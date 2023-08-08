Maharashtra: Woman pushed out of moving Mumbai local while resisting robbery bid

In a shocking incident, a woman was pushed out of a moving train at the busy Dadar railway station in Mumbai. According to police, the incident occurred when the woman resisted an attempt by a man to rob her in an outstation train on Sunday night in Bengaluru-Mumbai CSMT Udyan Express. The accused has been apprehended. According to an official, when the train was chugging out of Dadar around 8.30 pm, a man entered the unreserved ladies' compartment. The bogie had few passengers in it. He then molested the woman and snatched a blue bag containing cash. When she resisted his robbery attempt the accused pushed the woman out of the compartment and fled, police said.

The official further informed that the woman approached the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday and lodged a complaint. He added that the accused was apprehended even before a formal FIR was lodged.The police sifted through CCTV footage and spoke to eyewitnesses before zeroing in on the accused, who was booked for outraging a woman's modesty, attempt to murder and causing hurt in a bid to commit robbery, the official said.This was the third incident in the recent past when a woman train passenger has been assaulted in Mumbai.