Maharashtra: Women expected to join in large numbers to mark Indira Gandhi birth anniversary in Bharat Jodo yatra

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued on the 13th day of its Maharashtra leg on Saturday, and women are expected to join the foot march in large numbers during the day on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Women from Self help groups (SHGs) and women elected representatives will join the yatra to mark the birth anniversary of late PM Indira Gandhi, the party said.

The participants of the yatra embarked on the day’s journey at 6 am from Gajanan Dada Patil Marketyard at Shegaon in Buldhana district and proceeded to Jalamb. The foot march will pass through Bhastan and take a night halt at Jalgaon Jamod town in the district.