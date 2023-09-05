Maharashtra: Women held for suffocating five-year-old daughter to death in Akola

A woman was detained on Tuesday for reportedly choking and killing her five-year-old daughter in the Maharashtra city of Akola. Vijaya Ravi Amle (31) was detained by the police in connection with the death of her daughter in June as a result of a complaint made by the child's father, an official said.

Kishori Ravi Amle was found dead in her house in Akola city on June 2, he said. The police at the time registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post-mortem, inspector Dhananjay Sayre of Khadan police station Dhananjay Sayre said.

The post-mortem report, which arrived recently, revealed that the child had been suffocated to death, he said. The woman allegedly suffocated the girl while she was asleep and later pretended to be unaware of the circumstances of the death, the official said. The accused woman has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway to find out the reason for the killing, he added.