Maharashtra : Youth Dies After Being Beaten Over Minor Dispute at Liquor Shop in Lonand; Six Booked

Maharashtra: A shocking incident has come to light in Lonand town, where a young man died due to a brutal beating following an argument over a minor issue. This incident occurred on at Bhandari's country liquor shop near Shastri Chowk in the old vegetable market area. A serious case has been registered against six people at the Lonand police station in connection with this incident.

Deceased has been identified as Suraj Dilip Jadhav and according to preliminary information, on Saturday, January 10th, between 6 and 7 PM, Suraj Dilip Jadhav (age 30, resident of Shastri Chowk, Lonand) was drinking alcohol with his friends at the country liquor shop when an argument broke out over a trivial matter. This argument escalated into a fight. The accused verbally abused Suraj Jadhav and beat him with kicks and punches.

During this time, one of the accused, Sampat Bhaguji Shelke, severely beat Suraj on his back, arms, legs, and head with a thick PVC pipe. Suraj Jadhav was seriously injured in this assault and later died during treatment. Sunanda Dilip Jadhav, the deceased's mother, filed a complaint at the Lonand police station regarding the incident. Consequently, a case was registered on Tuesday against Bhagwan Shrirang Shelke, Aniruddha Purushottam Changan, Sampat Bhaguji Shelke, Suryakant Shelke, Sachin Nana Shelke, and Praveen Shelke, all residents of Nimbodi and Lonand area.

Also Read: “Never Going To Need the MVA or Uddhav”: CM Devendra Fadnavis Rules Out Future Alliance

Upon receiving information about the incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vishal Khambe and Assistant Police Inspector S. S. Jayapatre visited the scene. Forensic examination and post-mortem procedures have been completed, and e-evidence has been collected. The investigation is underway under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector S. S. Jayapatre.