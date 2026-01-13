Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026 Date Announced: Voting on February 5, Results to be Declared on February 7

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026 Date: The State Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for the long-pending elections to district councils (zilla parishads) and panchayat samitis in Maharashtra. Addressing a news conference, the commission said elections will be held for 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis across the state.

The notification for the zilla parishad elections will be issued on January 16, 2026. Nomination papers can be filed from January 16 to January 21. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 27, 2026, till 3 p.m. The final list of candidates and allotment of election symbols will be completed by 3.30 p.m. on the same day.

Polling will be held on February 5, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Counting of votes will take place on February 7, 2026, from 10:00 a.m.

The voters’ list published on July 1 will be used for these elections. A total of 25,482 polling stations will be set up, and 1,10,329 ballot units will be used.

Elections will be held for zilla parishads in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region. Polls will also take place in Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Latur and Dharashiv districts.

The commission said election campaigning will end 24 hours before polling day.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026 Schedule:

Nomination filing: January 16 to January 21, 2026

Scrutiny of nominations: January 22, 2026

Last date for withdrawal: January 27, 2026, till 3 p.m.

Final list of candidates and symbol allotment: January 27, 2026, after 3.30 p.m.

Polling day: February 5, 2026, from 7.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Counting of votes: February 7, 2026, from 10 a.m.