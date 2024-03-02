Maharashtra’s Dam Water Levels Drop to 44% From 61% Last Year, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed concern over the water situation in the state, stating that dam levels are currently at 44%, down from 61% last year. Addressing the Legislative Council, Fadnavis highlighted the worrisome conditions in the drought-prone Marathwada region, particularly with the summer season approaching.

The condition in Marathwada division is a matter of concern. Last year, (this time around) Marathwada had 47 per cent water in its dams. This year the storage is just 24 per cent. The region needs special prioritisation (with regards to water management),”the deputy CM said.

Nagpur division has 54 per cent water storage as against 55 per cent last year, while Amravati has 66 per cent, up from 57 per cent, which will suffice in summers, he added.

This year, water storage in dams stands at 44%, a decrease from 61% during the previous period. Highlighting the importance of efficient water management, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the House that water allocation priorities would be in the order of drinking, agriculture, and then industry. Fadnavis underscored the significance of desilting water bodies to augment storage capacity under the Jal Yukt Shivar scheme, emphasizing efforts in this direction.