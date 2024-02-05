Maharashtra's Tallest Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue Unveiled at Ratnagiri (Watch Video)

Ratnagiri: Guardian Minister Uday Samant on Sunday inaugurated the tallest statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the state. The event, which was held at Thiba Point in Ratnagiri city, attracted a huge crowd of Ratnagiri residents.

District Collector M. Devendra Singh, Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer Kirti Kiran Poojar, Ratnagiri Municipal Council Chief Tushar Babar, Shiv Sena District Chief Rahul Pandit, City Chief Bipin Bandarkar, Women District Chief Shilpa Surve, Women City Chief Smital Pawaskar, former Corporator Disha Salvi, Balu Salvi, Singer Swapnil Bandodkar were present.

A flash of colorful electric lights was shining through the darkness of the sky. The fireworks at Chhatrapati's statue lit the eyes of thousands of attendees. Singers Swapnil Bandodkar and Isha Patankar's songs filled the atmosphere.

Guardian Minister Samant first paid floral tributes to the statues of Rajmata Jijau and Balshivaji and inaugurated them. Later, he unveiled the Konshila and inaugurated the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the tallest in the state.

Reacting to the development, Minister Samant said, "Today is a historic day. This is the land of Ratnagiri, which has been purified by the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I am happy to install this statue. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has provided funds for this. Ratnagiri has succeeded in making the Statue of City".

Statue of Bhagojisheth Keer to be erected

Minister Samant also announced the installation of a statue of philanthropist Bhagojisheth Keer. He said the statue would be unveiled in four months. He said that this will help the next generation to study eminent personalities including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.