Maharashtra:Shinde group MP Gajanan Kirtikar alleges unfair treatment by BJP

In a scathing remark, senior MP from Shiv Sena Gajanan Kirtikar has accused the BJP of discrimination. We are 13 MPs and we are now part of the NDA and we expect the issues related to our constituencies to be resolved on a priority basis. But we don't see that happening," Kirtikar said and claimed that his party would like to contest 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

His colleague Deepak Kesarkar echoed him. Shinde sought to calm the waters, pointing at long Sena-BJP ties. “There is still time for polls and everything will be well. No one has any reason to worry,” he said. His deputy Devendra Fadnavis also sounded placatory. “There is complete cohesion and understanding between the two parties. The distribution of seats will take place at an appropriate time,” he stated. Kesarkar said his party expects the old formula of seat-sharing between Sena and BJP would continue. “Based on that formula, BJP gets some extra seats in Lok Sabha, and Sena gets more assembly seats. We have already started preparations on seats that usually come our way,” he said. MP Gajanan Kirtikar of Sena said: “Earlier, we were not a constituent party of NDA. Now, being a part of NDA, our work should be done. It’s our demand that we should be given constituent party status. We are being unfairly treated by BJP.”Meanwhile, Fadnavis, urged party workers to work hard and ensure BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance’s victory in 42 seats in the upcoming polls. “We must ensure that PM Modi gets a third term,” he said. He also dismissed opposition unity, saying some leaders were trying to get together for their lust of power and money. “They made similar attempts before 2019 LS elections but failed miserably. They will meet the same fate in 2024,” he said.