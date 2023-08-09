Mahatma Gandhi's Great-Grandson Tushar Gandhi Detained In Mumbai

Tushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was detained while he left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date.The Quit India Movement, famously known as the August Movement, stands as a pivotal chapter in India's struggle for independence. The year 2023 marks the 81st anniversary of the Quit India movement. Quit India Movement Day is commemorated every year on August 9th. This day serves as a tribute to the sacrifices made by the Indian populace during their struggle for independence.

Around 100,000 people were arrested and detained for a long time while around 1,000 people were killed, and more than 2,500 were injured during the movement.