Mahesh Kothe Passes Away: NCP Leader Dies of Sudden Heart Attack at Kumbh Mela

Mahesh Vishnupant Kothe, former Mayor of Solapur Municipal Corporation and a prominent leader of the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), passed away due to a heart attack at 60 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday morning. His sudden demise has left the city in shock and mourning. Kothe, along with a few friends, had traveled to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. While taking a bath on Tuesday morning, he suffered a heart attack and, according to close relatives, tragically passed away.

Mahesh Kothe was a well-known figure in Solapur, particularly for his influence in the city's political landscape. He had a commanding presence in the Solapur Municipal Corporation and also served as the head of the Padmashaali Gnathi Sanstha. Kothe had contested from the Solapur North assembly constituency in the past, further solidifying his influence in local politics.

Leaders from all political parties expressed their heartfelt condolences for the loss of a respected and powerful leader in Solapur’s political scene.