Mail threatening terror attack in Mumbai received

National Investigation Agency has received a mail from an unidentified individual claiming to be a Talibani member threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai, police sources said on Friday.According to the sources, the NIA apprised the Mumbai Police about the development following which various cities of Maharashtra have been put on alert."The person who sent the threat mail described himself to be a Talibani. He said that there would be a terror attack in Mumbai.

Earlier in January this year, a threat call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Tuesday in which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the school.