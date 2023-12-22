Main leaders from opposition received more funds, accuses Awhad, Wadettiwar replies

Mumbai: With the conclusion of the state government's winter session, the issue of fund allocation has flared up. Jitendra Awhad, leader from NCP(Sharad Pawar) has targeted Mahavikas Aaghadi. "Some opposition leaders got lucky with funds while others were sent back with peanuts. 90% of the opposition leaders did not get any funds", exclaimed Awhad.

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar has now replied to Awhad's accusation.

"Around 90% of the opposition MLAs did not get any funds. We found out that some of the senior leaders from the opposition did get some amount. If we were part of a coalition, they wouldn't have accepted the fund." Personally targeting Awhad, Wadettiwar said, "Jitendra Awhad has lost it. He is clueless about the things he says. Rather than attacking us, he should ask his party's Jayant Patil, and Rajesh Tope about the amount received."

"We did not go to anyone's chambers to ask for money. Some of us, including me, Balasaheb Thorat, and Nana Patole received small amounts of around 26-27 crores. Their party's Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope have also received the funds. Then rather than accusing us, you should look inwards", fired Wadettiwar. This exchange may hint at internal disturbances within the Mahavikas Aaghadi.