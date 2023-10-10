Major fire breaks out in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad following LPG cylinder explosion

A major fire broke out in Pimpri Chinchwad city’s Tathawade area after multiple LPG cylinders exploded, triggering a panic among local people, according to fire officials. Police and officials of the fire department said it is suspected that LPG was being illegally filled into the cylinders from a tanker.

Following the explosion, a couple of buses belonging to a nearby college also caught fire, they said. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm and preliminary information suggests that four to five LPG cylinders exploded, the officials said.The tanker containing the LPG, however, remained unaffected, they added. An official from the Pimpri Chinchwad fire department said fire tenders and water tankers were promptly dispatched to the scene and they successfully brought the fire under control.He added that the loud explosions triggered a panic among the locals.