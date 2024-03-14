Major Fire Breaks Out Near Mumbai’s Goregaon Area, 10 Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

A level-2 fire breaks out at a furniture company in Goregaon area of Mumbai. 10 fire tenders rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties reported. More details awaited.

The incident comes on the back of another incident which occured yesterday in the basement of MMRDA Building No. 1 near Shubharambh Complex in Manpada, Thane West.

According to fire department officials, the fire likely originated from the accumulation of garbage dumped by residents in the basement below the staircase. They ruled out the possibility of a short circuit, as there is no electrical connection in the basement.