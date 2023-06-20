Major reshuffle in Pune police force: 14 Inspectors moved in internal transfers

The Pune City Police Force recently carried out internal transfers of senior police officers within the Pune region. A total of 14 police inspectors from various police stations have been reassigned to different positions. The order for these transfers was issued by Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar on Monday evening.

Name of Inspector of Police, (Present Location), Place of Posting as follows

Kiran Balwadkar (Traffic Branch) Uttamnagar, Dagdu Hake (Warje Malwadi) Cyber, Sunil Mane (Vishrambagh) Khadak, Vinayak Vetal (Koregaon Park) Economic Crime Branch, Sangeeta Jadhav (Bibvewadi) Crime Branch (Bharosa Cell), Ashok Indalkar (Swargate) Traffic Branch, Sunil Zawre (Economic Offenses) Swargate, Neelima Pawar (Crime Ward Malwadi) Special Branch, Ajay Kulkarni (Economic Offenses Branch) Crime Ward Malwadi, Vishnu Tamhane (Khadki) Mundhwa, Rajendra Sahane (Alankar) Khadki, Rajesh Tatkare (Lashkar) Alankar, Sunil Jaitapurkar (Uttamnagar) Warje Malwadi (Pune).