Makeup artist found dead in Mumbai residence; family suspects foul play

The lifeless body of a makeup artist, affiliated with the film industry, was discovered under suspicious circumstances at their Mumbai residence. The deceased, identified as Sarah Yanthan, a 26-year-old makeup artist, resided in a rented flat in Mumbai's Khardanda locality. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her apartment. However, her family has raised concerns about possible foul play, as they noticed injuries on her body.

Sarah Yanthan had been unresponsive to calls since Sunday morning. Concerned, the landlord, who was due to collect rent from her as she was in arrears, visited her residence. Unable to elicit a response, the landlord promptly alerted the police. Upon arrival, the police forced entry into her flat and discovered Sara's lifeless body. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan, with visible injuries on her body.

Sarah Yanthan, originally from Nagaland, had a profession as a makeup artist, catering to movies, TV shows, and web series. She was reportedly involved in a romantic relationship with a young man employed at a bank. Furthermore, her family alleges that he had been exerting pressure on her to marry him. Meanwhile, the police have summoned Sara's mother from Nagaland and, following the completion of the post-mortem examination, handed over the body to her.