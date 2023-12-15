The residents felt little relieved after the first site inspection of the Malabar Hill reservoir, as experts found the two compartments in a better condition. However, the dust is yet to settle on the contentious issue of reconstructing the 139-years-old reservoir, as there are three more compartments to inspect. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will inspect the remaining three compartments on December 18, affecting water supply to several areas in South Bombay.The evaluation will include vacating the tank, resulting in 10% water cut in Wards A (Churchgate, Fort, Colaba), C (Marine Lines, Bhuleshwar, Dhobi Talao), D (Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Girgaum), G-North (Dadar, Mahim, Shivaji Park), and G-South (Worli, Lowe Parel, Prabhadevi). A few areas may also face low-pressure supply. BMC has appealed to residents of these wards to use water meticulously.The expert committee inspected two compartments (2A & 2B) among the five on 7 December. BMC formed a committee to decide on whether to reconstruct the reservoir from scratch or repair it. The committee consisted of Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Chakradhar Kandalkar, IIT professors R S Jangid, Jyoti Prakash and Dasaka Murthy, Engineers Dr Vasudev Nori and Alpa Seth, and architect Rahul Kadri.On the same matter, Lokmat Times reached out to Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kandalkar but he refused to comment on anything unless the report is out. The IIT professors did not respond to the mail.Zoru Bhathenda, an environmental activist said, "Earlier when BMC appointed contractor took expert opinion on the matter, they had the same view to share. The reservoir is in sound condition, before considering demolition, it must be audited. According to Bhathena, it is about going back to the drawing board, looking into required repairs and where to build additional reservoir instead of reconstruction."The residents have been opposing the BMC's ambitious project of reconstructing the Malabar Hill reservoir, as it might end up removing 389 trees at Hanging Gardens located on the top of the reservoir. "The issue of resorviour is beyond reconstruction or repair. As a resident, we are scared without doing the necessary inspection or geological study of the area, random development projects are implemented. All the time for the development, we go after green cover. If this green cover is taken out, it will take another 100 years to grow back. We have a deep attachment with this place and want to save this garden,' said Pervin Sanghvi, a resident of Malabar Hill.Malabar Hill reservoir was built in 1887, catering to the water needs of South Bombay. The reservoir's capacity is 150 million per day, whereas BMC plans to increase it to 190 million per day. The residents believe the expansion will end up harming 389 trees and biodiversity in the area. Malabar Hill is known for its presence of flora and fauna; the diverse species of birds- Indian Hornbill and Peacocks and insects like butterflies are found here. The issue of the Malabar Hill reservoir started in 2017, when for the first time, BMC decided to reconstruct the reservoir. D D Kulkarni, a private structural consultant was appointed to do a structural audit for the BMC. As the original design was not available, the computerised design-based final report was submitted with a verdict that the reservoir was in a dilapidated condition. According to Bhathenda, the report was fair, but one mistake messed it up. Since there is a garden on top, people will walk. The pedestrian load the expert mentioned was 50 kilonewtons per square meter, which is higher than the standard load. Dadar railway station has a pedestrian load of 5 kilonewtons per square meter, so the report inferences showed the structure in dilapidated condition.However, the committee will evaluate the suggestions and submit its final report by January 15, which was supposed to be sent in by December 1. Meanwhile, the BMC has also invited the citizens to send their suggestions on the matter through email at mhriit.suggestion@gmail.com .