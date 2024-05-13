Malvan: Water Sports and Passenger Boat Traffic Suspended from May 26 at Sindhudurg Fort

Malvan: Regional Port Officer S K Bhujbal has ordered the closure of water sports and fort Sindhudurg passenger boat traffic from May 26 to August 31 during the monsoon season. The regional port officers have also directed all port inspectors and assistant port inspectors to take action in this regard as per the letter sent by the chief port officer of the Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Also Read | Mumbai: Ex-Corporator Ravi Raja Raises Alarm on City's Dangerous Manholes Ahead of Monsoon Season

Meanwhile, the marine weather is good at the moment. Therefore, tourism professionals have demanded an extension in the transportation of water sports and Sindhudurg passenger boat. Local businesses operating in the maritime tourism sector face financial losses of lakhs of rupees every year due to orders and regulations.

Every year till June 10, lakhs of tourists from across the country and abroad visit the coastal areas of the district for maritime tourism. Considering the coastal weather, the first phase should be extended from May 26 to 31, while the second phase should be extended from June 1 to 10 if the sea weather is good. Average rainfall is active after June 10. Maritime tourism has been extended in the past as well. Local businesses have been demanding permission to conduct water sports and fort passenger boats.

