Man arrested for trying to steal ex-Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s phone

A 23-year old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to steal the phone of former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, who was travelling by from Siddheshwar Express with his daughter recently.

Shinde and his daughter, MLA Praniti Shinde, were travelling from Solapur to Mumbai on the intervening night of

October 5 and 6. They had booked a four-seater coupe for themselves while their security staff was accommodated in another coach.

Around 6.20 am on October 6, just before the train was to reach Dadar, Shinde called for his personal security officer. "Shinde left his cellphone on his seat to go to the washroom. When he returned, he found a stranger in his coupe. His daughter told him she saw the man trying to steal his phone," said a police officer.