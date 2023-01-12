Man arrested from Gujarat for making threat call to Dhirubhai Ambani school
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 12, 2023 12:12 PM 2023-01-12T12:12:47+5:30 2023-01-12T12:13:21+5:30
A 35-year-old man was arrested by Mumbai police from Gujarat on Wednesday for making threatening calls to the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Bandra-Kurla Complex area here, an official said.
One Vikram Singh called on the school’s land-line on Tuesday and claimed that he had planted a time-bomb inside the school, the police official said. Singh then made another threat call at the security post at the school’s gate after some time, he said.
The threat turned out to be a hoax. He was nabbed from an undisclosed location in Gujarat and further investigation was underway, the official added.