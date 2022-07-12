Man attacks neighbor, then takes poison himself

Bori Arab (Yavatmal): In Rajiv Nagar here, a man attacked another neighbor with a machete. He then tried to commit suicide by consuming poison himself. The incident took place around 10 am on Monday. Gajanan Vyavahare (50) is the name of the person who administered the poison. On Monday morning, when there was no argument, Gajanan suddenly attacked his neighbor Rameshwar Dehankar (48) with a machete. Dehankar suffered serious chest injuries. Gajanan fled after the citizens shouted at him. After some time, he himself went out of the village. This time he had taken a can of poison with him. He administered poison outside the village. Upon learning of the incident, the villagers rushed to the spot.

The villagers rushed Rameshwar Dehankar and Gajanan to the government hospital in Yavatmal for treatment. Both of them are undergoing treatment there. Both were said to be in critical condition.